Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 12:25PM PST until March 3 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions
Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches between
5,000 and 6,500 feet, and from 3 to 6 inches above 7,500 feet
are expected.
* WHERE…The San Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains above
5,000 feet.
* WHEN…1 PM to 10 PM Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fog and snow may reduce visibilities to
less than a quarter mile.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
Comments