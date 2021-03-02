Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 12:25PM PST until March 3 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions

Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches between

5,000 and 6,500 feet, and from 3 to 6 inches above 7,500 feet

are expected.

* WHERE…The San Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains above

5,000 feet.

* WHEN…1 PM to 10 PM Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fog and snow may reduce visibilities to

less than a quarter mile.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.