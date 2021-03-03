Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 12:41PM PST until March 3 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the evening commute. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches, with local amounts up to 5 inches expected.

* WHERE…The San Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains

above 5000 feet.

* WHEN…1 PM to 10 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.