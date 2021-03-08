Wind Advisory issued March 8 at 1:07PM PST until March 9 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and
Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust and sand are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will impact motorists on I-15
and I-40 as well as Highway 62 and 247 in the Morongo Basin.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
