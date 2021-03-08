Wind Advisory issued March 8 at 1:07PM PST until March 9 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and

Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Areas of blowing dust and sand are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will impact motorists on I-15

and I-40 as well as Highway 62 and 247 in the Morongo Basin.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.