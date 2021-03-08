Wind Advisory issued March 8 at 7:47AM PST until March 12 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 to 60 mph at
times.
* WHERE…Through and below the San Gorgonio Pass into the far
northern Coachella Valley.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds in the afternoons and
evenings.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
