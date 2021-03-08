Wind Advisory issued March 8 at 9:24PM PST until March 12 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 to 60 mph at

times.

* WHERE…Through and below the San Gorgonio Pass into the far

northern Coachella Valley.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds in the afternoons and

evenings.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.