Winter Storm Warning issued March 8 at 5:45PM PST until March 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. For the San Bernardino and Riverside

County Mountains, total snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches between

3000 and 4000 feet, 6 to 12 inches between 4000 and 5000 feet,

12 to 18 inches between 5000 and 6000 feet, and local amounts to

24 inches above 6000 feet. For the San Diego County Mountains,

total snow accumulations up to 5 inches between 3500 and 4500

feet, 6 to 12 inches between 4500 and 5500 feet, and 12 to 18

inches above 5500 feet.

* WHERE…Above 3000 to 3500 feet in the San Bernardino and

Riverside County Mountains, and above 3500 to 4000 feet in the

San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…10 PM Tuesday to 10 PM Thursday. Heaviest snow expected

on Wednesday. Snow may continue into Friday in the San

Bernardino Mountains, with a few inches of additional

accumulation possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant travel impacts are possible for

major mountain passes, including Cajon Pass and I-8. Areas of

dense fog will significantly reduce visibility at times, making

travel more hazardous. Locally strong west winds with gusts 35

to 50 mph may impact some mountain areas. The combination of

heavy snow and gusty winds may result in some downed tree limbs

and power outages.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.