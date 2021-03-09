Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 1:57PM MST until March 10 at 1:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Chiriaco Summit, Salton Sea, Southwest corner of
Imperial County, Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park,
Imperial Valley, Western Imperial County, Southeastern
Imperial County and Chuckwalla Mountains.
* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne. Patchy blowing dust may briefly
lower visibility.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.