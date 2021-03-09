Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 3:10AM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The winds will make driving difficult…

especially for motorists with high profile vehicles. Areas of

blowing dust and sand could locally reduce visibility at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.