Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 3:10AM PST until March 9 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley and San
Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The winds will make driving difficult…
especially for motorists with high profile vehicles. Areas of
blowing dust and sand could locally reduce visibility at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
