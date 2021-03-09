Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 7:57AM PST until March 9 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert and Western

Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured

objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result. Areas of blowing dust and sand are

possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.