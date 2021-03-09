Skip to Content
today at 4:36 pm
Published 7:57 am

Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 7:57AM PST until March 9 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert and Western
Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result. Areas of blowing dust and sand are
possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

