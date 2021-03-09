Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 7:57AM PST until March 9 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Morongo Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert and Western
Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result. Areas of blowing dust and sand are
possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.