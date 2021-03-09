Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 9:39PM PST until March 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. For the San Bernardino and Riverside
County Mountains, total snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches between
3000 and 4000 feet, 6 to 12 inches between 4000 and 5000 feet,
and 12 to 20 inches above 5000 feet. Local amounts of 24 to 28
inches possible for favored locations, primarily above 6000
feet. For the San Diego County Mountains, total snow
accumulations of 3 to 7 inches between 3500 and 4500 feet, 6 to
12 inches between 4500 and 5500 feet, and 12 to 24 inches above
5500 feet. Plan on difficult travel conditions through the
period.
* WHERE…Above 3000 to 3500 feet in the San Bernardino and
Riverside County Mountains, and above 3500 to 4000 feet in the
San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…10 PM today to 10 PM Thursday. There is potential snow to
continue into Friday, so monitor the forecast for possible
future updates to the Winter Storm Warning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant travel impacts are likely for
major mountain passes, including Cajon Pass and I-8. Areas of
dense fog will significantly reduce visibility at times, making
travel more hazardous. Locally strong west winds with gusts 35
to 50 mph may impact some mountain areas. The combination of
heavy snow and gusty winds may result in downed tree limbs and
power outages.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.