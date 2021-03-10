Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 2:22PM PST until March 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel
conditions, including during the evening commute. Tree branches
could fall as well. Additional snow accumulations from this
evening through Thursday evening of 1 to 3 inches from 3000 to
4000 feet, 3 to 8 inches from 4000 to 5000 feet, and localized
amounts of 8 to 15 inches above 5000 feet, are expected.
* WHERE…All of the mountain areas in San Bernardino, Riverside
and San Diego Counties, and the snow levels will be fluctuating
between 3000 to 4000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant travel impacts are likely along
the major mountain passes, including Cajon Pass and I-8. Areas
of dense fog will significantly reduce visibility at times,
making travel more hazardous. Locally strong west winds with
gusts 35 to 50 mph may impact some mountain areas. The
combination of heavy snow and gusty winds may result in downed
tree limbs and power outages.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.