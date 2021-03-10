Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 4:21AM PST until March 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Total snowfall up to 6 inches below

4400 feet, 6 to 10 inches from 4000 to 5000 feet, 10 to 16

inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, with isolated snowfall to two

feet on the higher peaks.

* WHERE…Above 3000 to 3500 feet in the San Bernardino and

Riverside County Mountains, and above 3500 to 4000 feet in the

San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant travel impacts are possible

for major mountain passes, including Cajon Pass and I-8. Areas

of dense fog will significantly reduce visibility at times,

making travel more hazardous. Locally strong west winds with

gusts 35 to 50 mph may impact some mountain areas. The

combination of heavy snow and gusty winds may result in downed

tree limbs and power outages.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.