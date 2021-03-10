Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 4:21AM PST until March 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Total snowfall up to 6 inches below
4400 feet, 6 to 10 inches from 4000 to 5000 feet, 10 to 16
inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, with isolated snowfall to two
feet on the higher peaks.
* WHERE…Above 3000 to 3500 feet in the San Bernardino and
Riverside County Mountains, and above 3500 to 4000 feet in the
San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant travel impacts are possible
for major mountain passes, including Cajon Pass and I-8. Areas
of dense fog will significantly reduce visibility at times,
making travel more hazardous. Locally strong west winds with
gusts 35 to 50 mph may impact some mountain areas. The
combination of heavy snow and gusty winds may result in downed
tree limbs and power outages.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.