Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 9:25PM PST until March 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel

conditions, including during the evening commute. Tree

branches could fall as well. Additional snow accumulations

from this evening through Thursday evening of 1 to 3 inches

from 3000 to 4000 feet, 3 to 8 inches from 4000 to 5000 feet,

and localized amounts of 8 to 15 inches above 5000 feet, are

expected.

* WHERE…All of the mountain areas in San Bernardino, Riverside

and San Diego Counties, and the snow levels will be

fluctuating between 3000 to 4000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant travel impacts are likely

along the major mountain passes, including Cajon Pass and I-8.

Areas of dense fog will significantly reduce visibility at

times, making travel more hazardous. Locally strong west winds

with gusts 35 to 50 mph may impact some mountain areas. The

combination of heavy snow and gusty winds may result in downed

tree limbs and power outages.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.