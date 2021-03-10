Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 9:25PM PST until March 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,
including during the morning commute on Thursday. Snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected.
* WHERE…Above 2500 feet in the Santa Ana Mountains along the
Ortega Highway, the Inland Empire, the lower Cajon Pass, and
the San Gorgonio Pass.
* WHEN…10 PM today to 10 AM Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times. Snow falling in rare locations at elevations as low as
2000 to 2500 feet tonight through early Thursday morning could
cause hazardous traffic impacts along Ortega Highway, and the
Cajon and San Gorgonio Passes along Interstates 15 and 10,
respectively. Heavy wet snow could also caused downed tree
limbs.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.