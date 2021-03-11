Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 2:06PM PST until March 13 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel
conditions, including during the evening commute. Additional
snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with localized amounts up
to 15 inches, are expected.
* WHERE…All of the mountain areas in San Bernardino and
Riverside Counties with snow levels around 3000 to 3500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant travel impacts are likely along
the major mountain passes, including Cajon Pass. Areas of dense
fog will significantly reduce visibility at times, making travel
more hazardous. The heavy snow may result in downed tree limbs
and power outages.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.