Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 2:06PM PST until March 13 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel

conditions, including during the evening commute. Additional

snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with localized amounts up

to 15 inches, are expected.

* WHERE…All of the mountain areas in San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties with snow levels around 3000 to 3500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant travel impacts are likely along

the major mountain passes, including Cajon Pass. Areas of dense

fog will significantly reduce visibility at times, making travel

more hazardous. The heavy snow may result in downed tree limbs

and power outages.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.