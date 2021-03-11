Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 2:37AM PST until March 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel
conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches,
with localized amounts up to 16 inches, are expected.
* WHERE…All of the mountain areas in San Bernardino and
Riverside Counties with snow levels around 3500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.