Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 9:36PM PST until March 13 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel
conditions, including during the evening commute. Additional
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected.
* WHERE…All of the mountain areas in San Bernardino and
Riverside Counties with snow levels around 3000 to 3500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant travel impacts are likely
along the major mountain passes, including Cajon Pass. Areas
of dense fog will significantly reduce visibility at times,
making travel more hazardous. The heavy snow may result in
downed tree limbs and power outages.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.