Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 2:37AM PST until March 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions.

Localized additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, are

expected.

* WHERE…Above 2500 feet, mostly near the foothills of the

mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.