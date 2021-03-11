Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 2:37AM PST until March 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions,

including during the morning commute. Localized additional snow

accumulations of up to two inches are expected.

* WHERE…Above 2500 feet including portions of Interstate 10

through the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.