Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 9:36PM PST until March 12 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the morning commute on Friday. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected.

* WHERE…Elevations above 2000 feet in the Santa Ana Mountains

and the Foothills of the Inland Empire.

* WHEN…10 PM today to 10 AM Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times and slick spots on roads. Snow falling in rare locations

at elevations as low as 2000 feet tonight through early Friday

morning could cause hazardous traffic impacts along Ortega

Highway, and the lower Cajon Pass.

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that

visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow

around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.