Flood Advisory issued March 12 at 5:06PM PST until March 12 at 8:15PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 815 PM PST.

* At 506 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm with heavy

rain over Glen Avon moving south at 10 mph. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

* Localized street flooding is expected.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Glen Avon, Mira Loma, Pedley, Sunnyslope, Norco, Riverside.