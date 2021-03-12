Flood Advisory issued March 12 at 5:06PM PST until March 12 at 8:15PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 815 PM PST.
* At 506 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm with heavy
rain over Glen Avon moving south at 10 mph. Minor flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
* Localized street flooding is expected.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Glen Avon, Mira Loma, Pedley, Sunnyslope, Norco, Riverside.
