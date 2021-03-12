Flood Advisory issued March 12 at 5:39PM PST until March 12 at 8:15PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 539 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated rain continuing from Jarupa

Valley to Riverside. 0.80 inches of rain fell in Jarupa Valley in 45

minutes. The thunderstorm which produced this heavy rain has

weakened, so rain will continue to diminish in intensity. Localized

flooded roads are expected due to the recent heavy rainfall.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Jarupa Valley, Riverside, Pedley, Glen Avon, Sunnyslope, Mira Loma.

Localized street flooding is expected.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.