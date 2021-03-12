Flood Advisory issued March 12 at 5:39PM PST until March 12 at 8:15PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
At 539 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated rain continuing from Jarupa
Valley to Riverside. 0.80 inches of rain fell in Jarupa Valley in 45
minutes. The thunderstorm which produced this heavy rain has
weakened, so rain will continue to diminish in intensity. Localized
flooded roads are expected due to the recent heavy rainfall.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Jarupa Valley, Riverside, Pedley, Glen Avon, Sunnyslope, Mira Loma.
Localized street flooding is expected.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.