Special Weather Statement issued March 12 at 12:01PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
At 1159 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northwest of Fallbrook. This storm was moving slowly
southeast.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Other showers developing through the afternoon may also produce
small hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours, in the Santa Ana
Mountains and the inland valleys.
Locations impacted include…
Temecula, Fallbrook, eastern Camp Pendleton, Murrieta, Camp Pendleton
North, Santa Rosa Plateau, Rainbow, De Luz, Pechanga Indian
Reservation and Bonsall.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments