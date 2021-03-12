Special Weather Statement issued March 12 at 12:01PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 1159 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northwest of Fallbrook. This storm was moving slowly

southeast.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Other showers developing through the afternoon may also produce

small hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours, in the Santa Ana

Mountains and the inland valleys.

Locations impacted include…

Temecula, Fallbrook, eastern Camp Pendleton, Murrieta, Camp Pendleton

North, Santa Rosa Plateau, Rainbow, De Luz, Pechanga Indian

Reservation and Bonsall.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.