Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 1:34PM PST until March 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel

conditions, including during the evening commute. Additional

snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up

to 6 inches, are expected.

* WHERE…All of the mountain areas in San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties with snow levels around 3500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.