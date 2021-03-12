Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 3:22AM PST until March 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches are expected. Locally greater amounts are possible
during the late afternoon and evening.
* WHERE…All of the mountain areas in San Bernardino and
Riverside Counties with snow levels rising to 3500 feet.
* WHEN…The most likely time for additional heavier snowfall is
during the late afternoon and evening. There may be a few snow
showers at times for this morning into this afternoon.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.