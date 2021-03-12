Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 3:22AM PST until March 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 1

to 3 inches are expected. Locally greater amounts are possible

during the late afternoon and evening.

* WHERE…All of the mountain areas in San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties with snow levels rising to 3500 feet.

* WHEN…The most likely time for additional heavier snowfall is

during the late afternoon and evening. There may be a few snow

showers at times for this morning into this afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.