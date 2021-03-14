High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 1:04PM PDT until March 16 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. Strongest gusts pver the mountain

ridges, near the desert foothills, and near passes

* WHEN…From 8 AM Monday to 2 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust and sand in the deserts may

greatly reduce visibility. Sudden, strong cross-winds could be

hazardous for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.