High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 1:28AM PST until March 16 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Nevada, Southern Clark County. In California,
Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Monday to 2 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Parts of Interstate 15 from Barstow to
Mountain Pass could see the most hazardous travel conditions due
to blowing dust and strong crosswinds. Sudden gusts could cause
drivers to lose control or over-correct.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
