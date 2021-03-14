High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 1:41AM PST until March 16 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Monday to 2 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust and sand in the deserts may
greatly reduce visibility.
Use caution if you must drive.
Comments