High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 1:41AM PST until March 16 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Monday to 2 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust and sand in the deserts may

greatly reduce visibility.

Use caution if you must drive.