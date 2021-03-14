High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 9:38PM PDT until March 16 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts 55 to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains
and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM Monday to 2 AM PDT
Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, now until 8 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines
with power outages possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.