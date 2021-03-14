Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 1:04PM PDT until March 15 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 55-60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains

and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM Monday to 2 AM PDT

Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 8

AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.