Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 1:28AM PST until March 15 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Patchy blowing dust resulting in lowered visibility possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous driving conditions due to
dangerous crosswinds and blowing dust expected along area
thoroughfares including portions of Interstate 15 northeast of
Las Vegas, Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas, Highway 93 from
Hiko to Caliente, and Interstate 40 east of Kingman. Wave
heights up to 3 feet on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu
possible, resulting in hazardous boating conditions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
