Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 1:01PM PDT until March 16 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the evening commute on Monday. Damage to trees

and power lines is possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 2

to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 7 inches expected.

* WHERE…Mountains above 4500 feet. Lighter accumulations of a

coating to three inches from 3500 to 4500 feet.

* WHEN…10 AM Monday to 3 AM Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Very strong winds will greatly reduce

visibility at times and icy roads will make travel hazardous. Be

prepared for severe winter weather conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.