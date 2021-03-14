Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 9:34PM PDT until March 16 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,
including during the evening commute on Monday. Damage to
trees and power lines is possible. Total snow accumulations of
up to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 7 inches, are
expected.
* WHERE…Mountains above 4500 feet. Lighter accumulations of a
coating to three inches from 3500 to 4500 feet.
* WHEN…8 AM Monday to 3 AM Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.