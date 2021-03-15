High Wind Warning issued March 15 at 10:30AM PDT until March 16 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Southern Clark County. In California,

Morongo Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Parts of Interstate 15 from Barstow to

Mountain Pass could see the most hazardous travel conditions

due to blowing dust and strong crosswinds. Sudden gusts could

cause drivers to lose control or over-correct.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.