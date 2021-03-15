High Wind Warning issued March 15 at 3:11AM PDT until March 16 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.

Local gusts to 85 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County

Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys and Coachella Valley.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.