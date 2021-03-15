Skip to Content
today at 10:19 am
Published 3:11 am

High Wind Warning issued March 15 at 3:11AM PDT until March 16 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.
Local gusts to 85 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County
Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys and Coachella Valley.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.

