High Wind Warning issued March 15 at 3:11AM PDT until March 16 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Through 8 AM, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45

mph. After 8 AM, west winds strengthening to 35 to 45 mph with

gusts to 65 mph expected. Local gusts to 85 mph.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County

Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Winds strengthening this morning, then decreasing late

tonight.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.