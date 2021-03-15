Wind Advisory issued March 15 at 10:30AM PDT until March 15 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Patchy blowing dust resulting in lowered visibility

possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous driving conditions due to

dangerous crosswinds and blowing dust expected along area

thoroughfares including portions of Interstate 15 northeast of

Las Vegas, Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas, Highway 93 from

Hiko to Caliente, and Interstate 40 east of Kingman. Wave

heights up to 3 feet on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake

Havasu possible, resulting in hazardous boating conditions.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.