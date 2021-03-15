Wind Advisory issued March 15 at 2:35PM MDT until March 15 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory,
visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing
dust possible.
* WHERE…Imperial Valley, Palo Verde Valley, Chuckwalla Valley,
Western Imperial County, Southeastern Imperial County and
Chuckwalla Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 10 PM
PDT this evening. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 1 PM
this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage
possible.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.