March 15
March 15, 3:11 am

Wind Advisory issued March 15 at 3:11AM PDT until March 15 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Through 8 AM, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45
mph. After 8 AM, west winds strengthening to 35 to 45 mph with
gusts to 65 mph expected. Local gusts to 85 mph.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County
Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Winds strengthening this morning, then decreasing late
tonight.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.

National Weather Service

