Wind Advisory issued March 15 at 3:11AM PDT until March 15 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Through 8 AM, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45
mph. After 8 AM, west winds strengthening to 35 to 45 mph with
gusts to 65 mph expected. Local gusts to 85 mph.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County
Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Winds strengthening this morning, then decreasing late
tonight.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.