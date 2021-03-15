Wind Advisory issued March 15 at 9:04PM PDT until March 16 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This advisory replaces the warning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.