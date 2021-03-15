Wind Advisory issued March 15 at 9:04PM PDT until March 16 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This advisory replaces the warning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments