Published 9:04 pm

Wind Advisory issued March 15 at 9:04PM PDT until March 16 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This advisory replaces the warning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

