Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 1:01PM PDT until March 16 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions,
including during the evening commute. Expect damage to trees and
power lines as well. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches above 3,500 feet, with localized amounts up to 12 inches
above 6,000 feet, are expected.
* WHERE…Above 3,500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.