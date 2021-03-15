Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 3:03AM PDT until March 16 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions,
including during the evening commute. Expect damage to trees and
power lines as well. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
above 3500 feet, 4 to 8 inches above 4500 feet, and 8 to 12
inches above 6000 feet, are expected.
* WHERE…Above 3500 feet.
* WHEN…8 AM today to 3 AM Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.