Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 8:49PM PDT until March 16 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Damage

to trees and power lines is possible. Additional snow

accumulations up to 3 inches are expected.

* WHERE…Above 3,500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.