Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 8:49PM PDT until March 16 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Damage
to trees and power lines is possible. Additional snow
accumulations up to 3 inches are expected.
* WHERE…Above 3,500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.