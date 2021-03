Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s for a

few hours around sunrise, resulting in frost formation.

* WHERE…Inland San Diego County valleys near the foothills and

portions of the Inland Empire.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.