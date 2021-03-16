Wind Advisory issued March 16 at 3:57AM PDT until March 16 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Mostly along the east slopes of the mountains into the
adjacent desert areas.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will gradually diminish through the
morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments