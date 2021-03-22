Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 12:34PM PDT until March 24 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory,

north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to

6 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 11 AM

Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.