Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 3:48AM PDT until March 23 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Visibility will be reduced in blowing sand and blowing dust in

the deserts at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be along the

desert slopes of the mountains and adjacent desert areas and in

the northern Coachella Valley below the San Gorgonio Pass.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.