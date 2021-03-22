Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 9:21PM PDT until March 23 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,

Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San

Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…now through 6 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be along the

desert slopes of the mountains and adjacent desert areas and in

the northern Coachella Valley below the San Gorgonio Pass.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.