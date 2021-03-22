Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 9:21PM PDT until March 23 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 65 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,
Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside
County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San
Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…now through 6 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be along the
desert slopes of the mountains and adjacent desert areas and in
the northern Coachella Valley below the San Gorgonio Pass.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.