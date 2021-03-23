Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 23 at 4:32PM PDT until March 23 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 530 PM PDT.
* At 427 PM PDT, showers producing severe wind gusts to 60 mph was
located over Thermal, moving southeast at 20 mph. A wind gust of
60 mph was just recorded at Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Blowing dust
producing sudden restrictions to visibility is possible.
* Locations impacted include…
Southeastern Indio, Coachella, Thermal, La Quinta, Mecca and Santa
Rosa Mountain.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Comments